City of Madison responds to Secretary Watson’s response to Initiative 65 petition

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison, including Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, responded to Secretary of State Michael Watson’s response to the city’s petition over Initiative 65.

Madison leaders said they want to make sure there are clear rules for amending the Constitution when it comes to medical marijuana. They want to make sure the rules are followed.

Last month, the City of Madison and Mayor Butler have filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was unconstitutionally brought to voters.

Mississippians voted in favor of Initiative 65 on November 3.

