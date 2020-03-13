1  of  2
Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

City of Madison suspends events due to coronavirus

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Madison said they’re monitoring what’s happening with the coronavirus. They’re suspending certain activities where people gather on city property.

  • From now until March 31, the city is suspending all classes at Madison Square Center for the Arts and all arts and other activities held in the gymnasium.
  • In addition, all scheduled athletic games and practices at Madison Parks & Recreation fields at Liberty Park and the D1 facilities are suspended through March 31.
  • The Madison Community Center located on Old Canton Road and all of its activities will be closed through March 31.

