City of McComb placed under boil water notice due to line breaks

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced the city has been placed under a boil water notice. The notice affects 12,790 customers.

The city was placed under an advisory due to low water pressure caused by several breaks in the water system. Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to the freezing weather conditions.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.