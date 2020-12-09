City of Natchez hires new police chief

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the City of Natchez hired a new chief for the Natchez Police Department. According to the Natchez Democrat, leaders hired Joseph Daughtry Sr.

In August 2020, Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong announced he would retire by the end of the year.

Daughtry previously served at the police chief for the City of Pelahatchie.

