City of NOLA issues new vaccine requirements for public places

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the City of New Orleans announced a new policy that will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to participate in activities with a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The new policy is in addition to the indoor mask mandate.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS

Effective Monday, anyone over the age of 12 (including employees) must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or negative PCR test within 24 hours to access areas including:

INDOOR DINING Restaurants Bars Breweries, distilleries, etc.

INDOOR FITNESS Gyms Group fitness centers or individual fitness classes

ENTERTAINMENT Indoor sports complexes, stadiums, and arenas Concert & music halls Event venues including hotel ballrooms, performance spaces, and reception halls Pool halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds, and arcades Casinos, racetracks, and wideo poker establishments Indoor amusement facilities

LARGE OUTDOOR EVENTS Outdoor events with more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50% of the outdoor venue’s capacity



Providing Proof of Vaccination

To prove a vaccination status, visitors can use the LA Wallet app or bring an original, photocopy, or digital image of their CDC vaccination card (both sides).

Full Guidelines

Read the full details of the newest guidelines by clicking here.