City of Oxford selected as winner for T-Mobile Hometown Grant

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, T-Mobile announced the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart community development projects and a Mississippi town is included.

The grant has been awarded to the City of Oxford and will be used to transform Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park where community members and visitors can gather.

Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive commitment to bring 5G to rural America. Over the next five years, T-Mobile plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities and provide $25 million in grants for community development projects.