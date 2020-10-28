City of Pearl announces Halloween plans

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Pearl, there will be not city restrictions on neighborhood trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31. Leaders are recommending social distancing and pre-packaged goodie bags to distribute.

The Annual Trick or Treat Street will take place as a drive-thru event at Pearl City Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween. Vehicles need to enter from Parkway Drive.

A number will be placed on an attendee’s windshield for the number of kids in the vehicle. As they drive-thru, city departments and other groups will have tent stations set-up, and attendees will be given pre-packed bags for the number of children they have in the vehicle.

