City of Pearl announces new text service system

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the City of Pearl launched a new text service that provides two-way communication with neighbors, visitors and businesses.

There are two services available:

  • Receive City Alerts: Text “Pearl” to 91896. This allows you to receive important information about emergencies, weather threats, road closures, etc… directly from the city.
  • Report Issues or Find Answers to Questions: Text “Hi” or any keyword to 601-706-3177

When reporting an issue to the city, the text will guide users through a series of steps that allows them to submit all the necessary info and even allows the option to upload a picture.

The main categories for reporting and common keywords are:

  • Report Animals: Dog, cat, animal, alligator, deer, snake, raccoon  
  • Report Street: Pothole, road, striping, stop sign, street sign 
  • Report Leaks: Leak, pipe, puddle, flooding, fountain, hydrant  
  • Report Code Enforce: Overgrown grass, business construction 
  • Report Ditch
  • Report Street Light
  • Report Police: Non-emergency issues like speeding areas, tips, etc.

The report will go directly to the appropriate city department for attention. Users will receive a reference number once the report is sent in order to follow-up on the issue.

