City of Pearl announces new text service system

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the City of Pearl launched a new text service that provides two-way communication with neighbors, visitors and businesses.

There are two services available:

Receive City Alerts: Text “Pearl” to 91896. This allows you to receive important information about emergencies, weather threats, road closures, etc… directly from the city.

Report Issues or Find Answers to Questions: Text “Hi” or any keyword to 601-706-3177

When reporting an issue to the city, the text will guide users through a series of steps that allows them to submit all the necessary info and even allows the option to upload a picture.

The main categories for reporting and common keywords are:

Report Animals: Dog, cat, animal, alligator, deer, snake, raccoon

Report Street: Pothole, road, striping, stop sign, street sign

Report Leaks: Leak, pipe, puddle, flooding, fountain, hydrant

Report Code Enforce: Overgrown grass, business construction

Report Ditch

Report Street Light

Report Police: Non-emergency issues like speeding areas, tips, etc.

The report will go directly to the appropriate city department for attention. Users will receive a reference number once the report is sent in order to follow-up on the issue.