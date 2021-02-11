City of Pearl encourages neighbors to brace for freezing temperatures

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl is encouraging neighbors to prepare for freezing temperatures this weekend and early next week. Leaders released the following tips:

  • Wrap exposed water pipes, especially on mobile homes and conventional foundation houses.
  • Insulate doors & windows and know how to turn off your water at the meter in case you suffer a break.
  • Open cabinet doors in kitchens and bathrooms so the heat can get to the pipes. Also let faucets drip.
  • Bring pets inside or ensure they have warm shelter.

Receive City Alerts:

  • Text “Pearl” to 91896.

