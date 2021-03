PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl announced there will be a free sanitizer and mask distribution event on Wednesday, March 10.

The drive-thru event will be at City Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Vehicles should enter by the clock tower and exit through the library parking lot.

Leaders said each bag will contain six masks and six packets of hand sanitizer.