PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl will host an Easter Egg Bash drive-thru on Saturday, April 3 at the Clyde Muse Center. The free event will began at 10:00 a.m.

The first 1,000 children will receive a goody bag filled with candy and eggs. There will also be 20 golden eggs with the city seal to exchange for a special prize, including four tickets to watch the Mississippi Braves baseball game.

Drivers must enter from Pirate Cove.