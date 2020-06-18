City of Pearl to host Food Truck Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a respite -- but not a solution -- to thousands of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children, advocates say.

The high court's 5-4 decision only voids president Trump's 2017 attempt to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But the ruling doesn't ban the president from trying again to do away with DACA, so the only solution for around 700,000 program beneficiaries is for Congress to legalize their stay in the United States, the advocates said.