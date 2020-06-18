Breaking News
City of Pearl to host Food Truck Thursday

News
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl announced Thursday, June 18, is Food Truck Thursday.

Crooked Letter Kitchen Truck is offering all city, police, fire and military employees (with ID) a 15% discount.

The food truck will be at Trustmark Park in Pearl from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Food Truck Thursday is every third Thursday of the month.

