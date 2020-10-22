City of Richland presents Nightmare on Harper Street

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland Mayor’s Youth Council and the City of Richland present Nightmare on Harper Street. This year’s theme is Monster Maze.

They are asking for the public to join them on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, at the Richland Community Center. The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the city, the event is for ages eight and up only. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

