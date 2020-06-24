City of Richland to provide free PPE to senior citizens

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland will be giving out personal protective equipment (PPE) for senior adults on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Senior Center located at 371 Scarbrough Street.

If you have an empty bottle or container for hand sanitizer, you can bring to be refilled. Supplies will be limited.

