City of Richland under boil water notice due to E. coli

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers who receive their water from the City of Richland have been placed under a boil water notice after water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The notice affects 7,000 customers who are served by the City of Richland. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

According to MSDH, the precaution will last at least two full days. Water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

