City of Ridgeland addresses landfill odor

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland has received multiple inquiries regarding a gas-like odor generated from the area of Little Dixie landfill. During the recent holidays, the air compressor responsible for removing odors broke down. The broken air compressor was immediately fixed, but due to the break down, it took several days for gas flows to return to normal.

During the time of the break down, Little Dixie was in the process of a compressor upgrade, which doubles the overall compressor horsepower, and a backup compressor has been added to provide assistance when needed. The compressor upgrade began in mid-December and is now complete.

In addition, Little Dixie underwent an expansion of air supply lines and liquid conveyance forcemains, and compromised gas headers were replaced. Furthermore, as a commitment to the facility, neighbors, and environmental responsibility, Little Dixie has taken advantage of increased manpower by a third-party contractor to provide dedicated onsite resources to improve the overall system performance, durability, and the ability to respond to after-hour challenges.

Mayor Gene McGee said, “I am thrilled with the swift response taken by Republic to fix the broken compressor causing the gas-like odor.”

For more information or to submit comments regarding the landfill, individuals may visit Little Dixie’s web portal at https://littledixielandfill.com.