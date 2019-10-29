City of Ridgeland files to annex more than 3,000 acres of land

The City of Ridgeland could soon get larger. Leaders filed to annex 3,128 acres of unincorporated land west of the city limits.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland could soon get larger. Leaders filed to annex 3,128 acres of unincorporated land west of the city limits.

“To the south, obviously, we are stopped by Jackson,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “To the east, by the reservoir and to the north by Madison. So, the only way to expand is west.”

The area the city has petitioned to annex also includes the Little Dixie Landfill and another proposed landfill, known as NCL. Ridgeland leaders oppose the additional landfill. They hope by annexing the land, they will be able to stop the landfill from being built.

“We’re already getting residents on the area and in Ridgeland that complain about the smell from Little Dixie,” said McGee. “So, the smell is one thing. It brings lots of rodents to the area. We’d like to control what happens in the area as far as zoning is concerned. We think the proposed landfill is the wrong thing. We’d like to do other things with it. It’s the reason we’ve filed at this point.”

Mayor McGee said the annexation would also boost the economy. “Obviously if we are able to provide a light industrial, there are all kinds of manufacturing jobs that would be available. There’s a lot of opportunity, and we want to plan it out the right way instead of just having another garbage dump.”

The mayor said the City of Ridgeland is already providing the unincorporated area municipal water service and fire service. McGee also said the project is about a decade in the making.

The next step would be a hearing before a judge. As far as the proposed NCL Landfill, Madison County supervisors have chosen not to take any action.