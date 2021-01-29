City of Ridgeland holds flag retirement ceremony to commemorate new City Hall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland held a flag retirement celebration Friday evening outside of what is now the old City Hall building.

Mayor Gene McGee said it was bittersweet, but the new City Hall building will help serve the citizens of Ridgeland even better than before. The new building is located on School Street across from the library.

A flag raising ceremony will be held February 14, at 1:30 p.m. City leaders will raise the United States flag, the Ridgeland flag, and the new Mississippi state flag.