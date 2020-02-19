City of Ridgeland to hold Amnesty Program

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Municipal Court will offer an Amnesty Program for people who have traffic violations or misdemeanor criminal offenses. They will be able to pay their outstanding fines in full and gain “amnesty” from prosecution of a pending contempt of court charge.

“During the amnesty period, those charged with contempt of court can pay their unpaid fines in full and have their arrest warrant dismissed and the contempt of court charge remanded,” said Ridgeland City Prosecutor Boty McDonald.

Under Mississippi law, a person convicted of contempt of court faces up to six months in jail and an additional fine up to $1,000.

“Take advantage of this period,” McDonald said, “because this is the only chance to wipe out those arrest warrants and contempt of court charges.”

The amnesty period will run from February 26, 2020 through March 5, 2020. For more information or to find out if you have a warrant for your arrest, call Ridgeland Municipal Court Services at (601) 853-2001.

The Ridgeland Municipal Court Services building is located at 115 West School Street in Ridgeland.