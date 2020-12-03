City of Ridgeland’s Christmas Tree Lighting cancelled

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Ridgeland Recreation and Parks announced the cancellation of the city’s second annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

The ceremony was set to take place on Thursday, December 3.

Officials said the decision to cancel the event was due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the increased chance of rain.

