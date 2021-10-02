City of Terry hosts meet and greet for District 5 sheriff, constable candidates

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Election Day is November 2 and with so much at stake many of the candidates participated in a meet and greet with people who live in the community on Saturday.

It was packed with candidates and their supporters who are all looking forward to next month’s highly anticipated election.

The event featured several candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff and Hinds County Constable in District 5. The meet and greet was sponsored by local organizers with small businesses.

It was a one-stop-shop for everyone. COVID vaccines were given out along with food and games.



“It is very important that everyone come out so they can mingle meet and greet with all the candidates so they can make a wise decision on who they want to vote for,” said event organizer Addy Wade.



“Many times we vote for people but we don’t know what their duties are so I am out here to share with the candidates share in education what are the duties once you are elected or before you are elected,” said Addie Green.



The meet and greet was open to all the candidates running for sheriff and constable in the 5th district. One event organizer said the event was also a fundraiser for the City of Terry to help with the city’s infrastructure.