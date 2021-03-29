City of Vicksburg amends COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg leaders announced the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order will remain in effect from April 1 through May 1. Leaders made some changes to the order.
CURRENTLY IN EFFECT:
- Masks continue to be mandatory inside public businesses/buildings if social distancing (6 feet) can not be practiced.
- Masks are required for employees of retail businesses, grocery stores, salons, barber shops, other personal care facilities, tattoo parlors, and pet groomers.
- Businesses must continue to sanitize high-contact areas, break rooms, door handles, and carts.
NO LONGER IN EFFECT:
- All reduced capacity restrictions are no longer in effect.
- Previous restrictions on restaurants and bars regarding hours of sale or consumption of alcohol, serving only seated patrons, limitations of 10 persons to a table and hours of operation are no longer in effect.
- Previous restrictions on outdoor sport complexes and multi-field facilities are no longer in effect.
- Previous restrictions on reception halls and conference centers are no longer in effect.
- Previous restrictions on group gatherings, religious services and funerals are no longer in effect.
- Previous requirements of screening customers and temperature checks are no longer in effect.
- The juvenile curfew of 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. is no longer in effect, but the regular juvenile curfew remains in effect (Chapter 7.5 of the Vicksburg Code of Ordinances)