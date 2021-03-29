City of Vicksburg amends COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson State University (JSU) announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for area residents and the campus community on Tuesday, March 30. Three hundred first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered on a first come, first serve bases.

The vaccinations will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the federal government.