City parks & facilities closed; city events postponed through May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation has postponed all events scheduled to take place April 11th thru May 23rd due to the coronavirus.

The department will re-evaluate to determine if events scheduled from June 20th through August 29th will move forward as originally scheduled.

The following events have been postponed:

April 11 – Annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 25 – Chokwe Lumumba Sr., 3 on 3 Peace in the Street

May 16 – Celebrating Our Youth

May 22 – Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

May 23 – All White Party

Events set to take place at City community centers, gymnasiums, parks, splash-pads, and pools will be postponed until a later date.

The Feeding Program is the ONLY program that will continue Monday thru Friday, from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m., for youth 18 and under at the following locations:

Westside Gymnasium 1450 Wiggins Road Jackson MS 39209 | 12pm-1pm



Battlefield Park Community Center 953 Porter Street Jackson MS 39204 | 12pm-1pm



Vergy P. Middleton Community Center 3971 Flag Chapel Road Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm



Grove Park Community Center 4126 Parkway Ave Jackson MS 39213 | 12pm-1pm

All City parks and facilities have been closed to the public. The signs and chains that have been put in place to indicate the closure of City parks and facilities, are in place for the safety of the public.