City plans to redevelop area around Jackson Convention Complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the coronavirus pandemic canceled events and plans lasts year, the City of Jackson is working to make the downtown more attractive for future events.

Leaders said the area around the Jackson Convention Complex will get some new improvements and additions.

“Talking briefing with the new management company, Oak View, which is now managing our convention center. And since the moment they started, they were challenged with COVID, so now we’re excited about what they’re going to be able to produce,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The mayor said with the help of partners bringing in events and the continuation of plans for redevelopment, the area will be more attractive through a phase by phase approach.

“It might be leveling part of the parking lot first and just to give more aesthetic appeal and more functionality and the use of the parking. Then we are looking at parking garages.”

The plans still include a convention center hotel. However in 2019, the Jackson City Council expressed the need for more affordable rates to allow more activities to take place within the convention center.

“Jackson is a city that is pregnant with possibilities. We’re not trying to be Houston or Atlanta. We’re trying to be Jackson, and I think that once we become the best Jackson we can be, and that’s more than enough, and we’ll be proud of what we produce.”

At this time, there’s no timeline on when the plans will move forward.