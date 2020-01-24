City-wide boil water alert issued for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire city, until further notice.

Leaders said the city’s primary water treatment plant, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, is experiencing a low flow to the plant. It’s not able to produce sufficient reserve water for the system. Officials are working to fix the issue.

Zip codes affected are as follows:

39201

39202

39203

39204

39206

39211

39213

39216

39217

39209-SURFACE WATER ONLY

39212-SURFACE WATER ONLY

39272-SURFACE WATER ONLY THE BACKUP MADDOX ROAD

WELL SYSTEM IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS NOTICE

The notice affects 60,000 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before consuming it. Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Neighbors are asked to conserve water until the advisory is lifted: