City-wide boil water alert issued for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire city, until further notice.
Leaders said the city’s primary water treatment plant, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, is experiencing a low flow to the plant. It’s not able to produce sufficient reserve water for the system. Officials are working to fix the issue.
Zip codes affected are as follows:
- 39201
- 39202
- 39203
- 39204
- 39206
- 39211
- 39213
- 39216
- 39217
- 39209-SURFACE WATER ONLY
- 39212-SURFACE WATER ONLY
- 39272-SURFACE WATER ONLY THE BACKUP MADDOX ROAD
- WELL SYSTEM IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS NOTICE
The notice affects 60,000 connections on the city’s drinking water system.
Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before consuming it. Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
Neighbors are asked to conserve water until the advisory is lifted:
- Only wash full loads of clothes
- Take showers instead of baths
- Take shorter showers than usual
- Use a broom or rake to clean off sidewalks and driveways instead of water
- Check the faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if leaking
- Do not wash cars