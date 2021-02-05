City-wide prayer march to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the community and faith leaders will gather together in prayer against the increasing gun-violence in Jackson on Sunday, February 7.

John Hendricks, 21, and family members were only a few cars away from last week’s deadly shooting located on State Street and Northside Drive. Hendricks, along with other organizers, decided to put together the prayer march.

“We must use every tool in our toolkit to help build a better community and one of those tools is prayer,” said John Hendricks. “The purpose of this march is to build a public awareness of violence sweeping through the streets and promote unity and change through a powerful time of prayer.”

The march will start at the corner of N. State Street and Northside Drive in the shopping center parking lot at 1:00 p.m.

The event is open to all neighbors across the City of Jackson. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.