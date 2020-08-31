City-wide prayer service held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city-wide prayer was held for community members in Jackson on Sunday evening.

Some people said that they have tried everything but prayer, but leaders are saying that getting in the habit of prayer gets people in the habit of fellowship.

Minister Charles Mohammed said, “Injustices against the black community didn’t start with Emmett Till, and it didn’t end with him either. The country may be going through a world of turmoil, but at the prayer service, there is still a lot of good will.”

LATEST STORIES: