City-wide precautionary boil water notice: Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Jackson is currently under a boil water notice.

Due to the high level of turbidity, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water advisory until proof of compliance for turbidity levels has been submitted and approved by MSDH.

Areas affected are as follows:

· All surface water connections

The boil water notice affects approximately 60,000 connections.