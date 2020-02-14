City-wide precautionary boil water notice: Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Jackson is currently under a boil water notice.
Due to the high level of turbidity, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water advisory until proof of compliance for turbidity levels has been submitted and approved by MSDH.
Areas affected are as follows:
· All surface water connections
The boil water notice affects approximately 60,000 connections.
This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.