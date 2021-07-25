Civil rights icon Robert “Bob” Moses dies at 86

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights leader Robert “Bob” Parris Moses has died at age 86.

Moses fight for equality started with his involvement in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Following SCLC, he joined Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in 1960 as a field secretary and later became the strategic coordinator and project director with the Council of Federated Organization (COFO) in Mississippi. In Moses’s role as the organizer of COFO’s Freedom Summer Project, he worked to register Black Mississippians to vote. He also co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson and others have expressed their condolences to the family and shares their remembrance of the civil rights icon:

“I extend my deepest prayers and condolences to the family of Robert “Bob” Parris Moses, civil rights icon and influencer. He relentlessly fought for Black Mississippians, as a leader of SNCC and as the visionary behind the Mississippi Freedom Summer Project. Mr. Moses also co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, giving voice to the underrepresented and underserved. We owe so much to Mr. Moses, who never wanted accolades or recognition. He simply wanted what was right. May we forever remember & respect his legacy.” JSU President Thomas Hudson

“Staff are saddened to hear of the death of Bob Moses, an American icon who left a tremendous legacy

in Mississippi,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “We are honored that he was the keynote speaker

during the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Lecture Series in 2014. His commitment to justice is displayed

throughout the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.”

Due to his contributions and influence, Moses is featured in the new mural on the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) building at Jackson State University. He is alongside State Representative Alyce Clarke (D-Miss.), Fannie Lou Hamer, Rose Elizabeth Howard Robinson, Louise Marshall and Albert Powell.