Civil rights leader Rev. John Cameron reflects on Biden, Harris inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris filled a lot of people with a sense of pride on Wednesday, including civil rights activist Rev. John E. Cameron.

Cameron is the pastor of Greater Mount Calvary MB Church in Jackson. He said seeing history being made today makes him proud of the work he and countless others did to get to this point. Cameron believes the president and vice president will move the country forward.

“I think they can bring a new direction for this nation, and I trust that Congress will work with them to bring out that new change and direction of this nation,” he stated.

Cameron also said the new administration is what the country needs to combat the coronavirus pandemic.