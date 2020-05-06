Civil War soldiers’ remains unearthed from cemetery collapse

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – National Park Service archaeologists are recovering the remains of unidentified Civil War soldiers from a collapsed section of Vicksburg National Cemetery in Mississippi. The collapse happened in February.

The National Park Service says remains of about 15 Union soldiers are being unearthed from graves that were part of the collapse or that are in an unstable area. The material will be stored so each soldier’s remains are kept together, and DNA testing may be needed.

The remains will be buried again in the 116-acre cemetery. About 17,000 Union soldiers are buried there, and about 75% of them are unidentified.