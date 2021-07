CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are investigating a break-in that happened at the Scuthcalo Deer Camp.

Deputies said they received a call about the break-in at the camp, located on Carlisle Lane near Highway 18 on July 21, 2021. They said it’s not known if the suspect got away with anything.

If you know who the person is, contact the sheriff’s office at 601-437-5161.