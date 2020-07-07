Claiborne County School District announces reopening plans for Fall 2020

CLAIRBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County School District plans to reopen in the fall with both a hybrid and distance learning schedule for the 2020-2021 school year. The new scheduling efforts will help to reduce the amount of students in each classroom.

With the hybrid schedule, students will receive instruction through a combination of face-to-face instruction and distance learning.

According to the school district, students will be physically present at school two days per week and receive distance learning three days per week. On the days that students are physically present, they will observe strict safety procedures.

Students will be divided into two cohorts at each school. While Cohort A is physically present in the building, Cohort B will complete distance learning. While Cohort B is physically present in the building, Cohort A will complete distance learning.

With the distance learning only schedule, students will receive instruction five (5) days a week via a combination of learning packets, projects and/or online learning platform while working at home.

