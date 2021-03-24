Claiborne County School District revises announcement for hybrid students

The Claiborne County School District released an update about its transition to distance learning. The article below reflects the change.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County School District announced hybrid students will continue to report to their school sites on their regular schedule until the end of the school year.

In the upcoming weeks, the district will begin administering statewide assessments for students in grades 3-8 (Mathematics and English Language Arts), Science grades 5 & 8, English Language Proficiency Test, MAAP-A, Algebra I, Biology, English II, U.S.History, C-PAS, and National Certifications.

All of the statewide assessments must be administered in person. Parents will be contacted by a representative from their child’s school regarding the specific date(s) that their child must report to school to complete their assessment.