Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department: Suspect in Quawanda Hicks murder captured

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) The man wanted for the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks has been captured. According to a post on the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Facebook page, “Darren (sic) Hill has been apprehended.” There’s no word at this time where Darion Hill was captured.

Hicks was first reported missing by her mother on Dec. 23 before her body was discovered the following Thursday by men riding four-wheelers. An autopsy showed she had been shot. Authorities said Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and that he could have been driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. A funeral for Hicks was held Saturday, January 4.