Claiborne County welcomes first-ever female chief deputy

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Christy Sykes, who graduated from Alcorn State University, became the Claiborne County Detention Center’s first female chief deputy in the county’s history.

“It feels great to be the first female chief deputy here at home,” said Sykes. “I was shocked and grateful when Sherriff Goods selected me out of all the candidates he interviewed for the position.”

She encouraged women searching for a legal career to maintain a good work ethic and have faith in their abilities.

“I believe that the sky is the limit. I tell all women, especially those in law enforcement, always to do their best even when it seems no one is watching. God takes care of his people, so continue to believe in your dreams.”

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods Sr., who worked with Sykes at Alcorn before being elected sheriff in Claiborne County, was impressed by her dedication to learning and progressing in law enforcement.

“Chief Sykes and I worked at Alcorn together for 13 years,” said Goods. “I sat back and watched her take advantage of Alcorn’s educational programs by earning multiple degrees. After watching her progress, knowing all of her credentials, seeing how dedicated she was to Alcorn, and praying about my decision, I knew it was the right choice to make. I’m the politician, but she is the backbone of our department.”

Sykes worked in Alcorn’s police department for more than a decade.

