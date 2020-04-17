Clarke Co. EMA discusses preparing for more severe weather

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – More than a dozen tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Easter Sunday.

Northwestern Clarke County was hit by four different tornadoes that afternoon. The same area was hit by an EF-2 tornado on February 5, 2020.

12 News talked to Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy about preparing for another round of severe weather, which is expected to hit the state on Sunday, April 19.

