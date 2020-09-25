Class quarantined at Kosciusko High School after 3 students test positive for COVID-19

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV)-An entire class of students at Kosciusko High School are placed under quarantine according to the Kosciusko Star Herald.
Superintendent Billy Ellzey released a statement Thursday night saying that the class has had 3 positive cases over the last 2 weeks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character
- Hearing seeks to move protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for trial in Wisconsin
- Trump’s tax returns goes to appeals court for the second time
- 3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
- Man who killed religious couple as first African American inmate executed in Indiana under Trump’s restart of federal executions