Clayton French appointed as new deputy director for MEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney appointed Clayton French as the new deputy director of the agency.

According to officials, French began his tenure at MEMA in 2010 as a public assistance project officer. He worked with Hancock County, managing their Hurricane Katrina Public Assistance Grant worth $96 million.

“Clayton is a tremendous asset to the MEMA team and the state as a whole. He’s the first one in and the last one out of the office, dedicating his time to ensure our state can recover from every disaster. As my Deputy Director I know he’ll bring that same dedication to this position as he has to this agency for these past eleven years,” said McCraney.

“I’m grateful to be entrusted to lead alongside Director McCraney and to continue serving the people of Mississippi,” said French.

Before coming to MEMA, Clayton was an active-duty member of the United States Air Force.