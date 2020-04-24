Cleanup efforts underway in McComb after EF-2 tornado

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Cleanup efforts are underway in Pike County after an EF-2 tornado knocked down trees and power lines.

There’d damage to homes and property. Officers with the McComb Police Department said a lot of power lines were able to withstand the 115 miles per hour winds.

Dozens are still without power, but Entergy crews are working around the clock to restore power to customers. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Lt. Michael Roberts with the McComb Police Department said the tornado took a similar path to another tornado that hit the city in May 2019.

“We’re hoping Sunday to have a majority of it cleaned up. We still have some trees down. We’re working on that as best we can and getting the crews out as best we can and as safely as we can,” explained Roberts.

The National Weather Service said it will conduct further surveys.