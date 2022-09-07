Above: Video shows Cleotha Abston’s court appearance Tuesday. Video from Wednesday’s appearance will be added when it happens.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murder and kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston will make a second appearance in a Memphis court Wednesday.

Abston, accused of abducting, killing and dumping the body of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher, faced an arraignment Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. The judge set his bond at $500,000 on the initial charges.

Wednesday, he will be back in court to hear the murder charges that were added by police after Fletcher’s body was found at an abandoned house in South Memphis.

Cleotha Abston was arraigned on kidnapping charges Tuesday in a Memphis court. He will be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday. (staff photo)

Abston was wearing a mask and surrounded by bailiffs when he was in court Tuesday so it was difficult to see his facial expressions or hear him. Fletcher’s family was sitting in the front row — Abston never looked at them.

He only spoke when answering a question about his name and when he told the judge he didn’t have money for an attorney.

A public defendant stepped up to represent Abston. During the back and forth with attorneys from the district attorney’s office, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told the judge they would be bringing first degree murder charges against Abston Wednesday.

It’s likely they will then try to revoke his bond altogether.

Court begins at 9 a.m. Check WREG.com for updates.