Climate Activists of all ages descend onto Jackson to join global rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From coast to coast and in 150 countries climate change activists took to the streets demanding actions against the matter.

The cause also made its way to the State Capitol Building here in Mississippi.

Chants from rally leaders of St. Andrews School echoed down the steps at the state capitol building with Mississippians joining the climate change strike.

“We can’t just go to Mars,” Activist Eli Yancey said. “We need to help our planet, we’ve been here for so long and we just need to benefit it and help it.”

Coming from all age groups people young and grown adults took turns showing off signs and making speeches to motivate the Magnolia State to join the fight against global warming.

“I have a nephew who I invited and he said that’s not going to be in my time, it will be in my kids time I’ll let them deal with that,” Activist Toni Reed told us. “And I don’t think that’s true, I wish I had said to him if you do not bring your kids out today things like this they’re not going to care.”

Concerns on the rise in sea levels and droughts also reached the podium. Research from NASA has found by the year 2100 sea levels will rise as much as four feet. And human-produced greenhouse gas will drive up droughts lasting more than a decade by 80% in 2050.

“The damage that the heat is now doing to the icebergs and the fact that that’s our water source that we’re losing,” Reed continued. “The fires in the rainforest, all of these things together that are affecting the way that we live.”

Several politicians also took the podium siding with the climate change activists.