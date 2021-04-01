Clinton announces Spring Music & Arts series

Courtesy: City of Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will hosts a month-long Spring Series during April 2021. Attendees can enjoy art, music, shopping and food/drink every Friday and Saturday in the Olde Towne Clinton Go Cup District.

List of Spring Series events:

  • April 2: First Friday Jazz at the Depot with Scott Albert Johnson at 7:00 p.m.
  • April 3: Art in the Park at 9:00 a.m.
  • April 9: Dinner and a Movie – The Sandlot at 6:00 p.m.
  • April 10: Spring Into Green Market and 13th Annual Caterpillar Parade at 9:00 a.m., Concert: Blind Dog Otis on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater in Lions Club Park at 6:00 p.m.
  • April 16: Friday Night Music at Milepost 89 at 7:00 p.m.
  • April 17: Live Music at Lions Club Park at 6:00 p.m.
  • April 23: Dinner & Jazz with Mississippi College Jazz Band at 6:00 p.m.
  • April 24: Mississippi College and Clinton High School Ensembles at Lions Club Park at 3:00 p.m.

Visit www.ClintonMS.org/SpringSeries to learn more about the action packed spring in Olde Towne Clinton.

