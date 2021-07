CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Registration is now open for the City of Clinton’s annual Barbecue on the Boulevard. The event will be held on Saturday, October 9th at the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center.

The family-friendly event will have live music, food, children’s activities, and even a barbecue competition. Churches, organizations, and businesses are all encouraged to participate.

Gates will open at noon for event festivities and the official tasting will begin at 2:00 pm. To register, click here.