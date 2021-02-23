Clinton church helps distribute water to those in need

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clean water is usually available to those who need it in the Jackson-metro area, but not this past week.

Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton decided to help those in need. On Tuesday, they passed out free cases of water.

Associate Pastor Tim Rowan said water is not the only thing he wants people to walk away with.

“We want them to be able to leave here today know that one, there are people who care about them and are willing to help them and serve them anyway they can. And that primarily that even in difficult times, God still loves them. He loves us and that his promise is never to leave us or forsake us,” said Rowan.

Volunteers from Mississippi College also helped pass out cases of water.

“We want to take every opportunity that we can to show that we love people, because God loved us first. He loves the City of Jackson a lot and giving out water was a small way to do that. And we want to seize every opportunity that we have,” said Daniel Youngblood, a volunteer.

“I just thank the Lord that we could get some water. Mostly every store you go to is out of water,” said Barbara Carri, who picked up some water on Tuesday.

Rowan said the congregation has been enthusiastic about the water drive. Some people on the receiving end became last minute volunteers.