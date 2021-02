CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton announced the church will giveaway free cases of bottled water for those affected by water outages from last week’s winter storm.

They will giveaway the water until it’s gone. It will be limited to one case per household.

The giveaway will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church, located at 3000 Hampstead Boulevard in Clinton, on Tuesday, February 23.