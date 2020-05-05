Clinton Class of 2020 signs available to graduating seniors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s class of 2020 can celebrate their senior year by picking up a free Class of 2020 yard sign at the school.

PTO president Kristen Temple said the PTO wanted to do something that let the seniors know the community was very proud of them.

“They’ve done a lot of work to get where they are,” Temple said. “They’ve also missed out on so much because of the Coronavirus, so we wanted to do something special.”

Temple said the goal was to provide a sign for all 361 seniors at no cost to the students.

Seniors who did not pick up a sign on Monday can still pick one up on Tuesday, May 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or during cap-and-gown pick up on May 15.

“We want to celebrate the 50th graduating class of Clinton High School as much as we can,” Temple added. “This is just one more small way we can show how proud we all are of them.”