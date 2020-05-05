1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Clinton Class of 2020 signs available to graduating seniors

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s class of 2020 can celebrate their senior year by picking up a free Class of 2020 yard sign at the school.

PTO president Kristen Temple said the PTO wanted to do something that let the seniors know the community was very proud of them.

“They’ve done a lot of work to get where they are,” Temple said. “They’ve also missed out on so much because of the Coronavirus, so we wanted to do something special.”

Temple said the goal was to provide a sign for all 361 seniors at no cost to the students.

Seniors who did not pick up a sign on Monday can still pick one up on Tuesday, May 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or during cap-and-gown pick up on May 15.

“We want to celebrate the 50th graduating class of Clinton High School as much as we can,” Temple added. “This is just one more small way we can show how proud we all are of them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories