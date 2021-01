CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to production of the movie “Teacher’s Watching” in Clinton, the Wednesday, January 27, and February 3 sessions of Municipal Court will temporarily relocate to Brighton Park. Anyone with court on these dates is asked to go to Brighton Park.

Court is being moved due to the limited parking available in Olde Towne due to the presence of the extra vehicles related to production of the movie.

Brighton Park is located at 530 Brighton Park Drive in Clinton.