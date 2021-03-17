Clinton crews work to repair tornado sirens ahead of severe weather

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton is down a couple of tornado sirens, but they are taking other steps to make sure people are alerted to danger and have a place to go for safety.

There are two sirens that need to be repaired. Currently, the city is waiting on parts to come in, and they don’t anticipate them being up and running on Wednesday.

City of Clinton Emergency official urge neighbors not to rely on outdoor warning sirens, claiming that they are a last line of defense for warning during a storm.

“We will sound those as soon as there is a tornado warning in Hinds County for our area. We need everyone inside at 1:00 p.m. today,” said Mark Jones, director of communications for the City of Clinton.

Neighbors who live in mobile homes are advised to seek shelter such as the safe room on Pinehaven Drive at Fire Station 4 in Clinton. The city also offers a Code Red Alert System for neighbors.

