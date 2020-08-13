Clinton elementary students return to class

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) took its first steps in sending students back to the classroom on Thursday, with 50% capacity measures.

Kindergarten through sixth grade students are the ones coming into school for the first few weeks. They’re split up between Team Arrow and Team Clinton.

Those with the last names A-J on Team Clinton began school in-person on Thursday, while K-Z will report to class the next day.

All students and staff must wear a mask before coming into the building. They will be provided hand sanitizer, and desks are six feet apart.

“It doesn’t matter if this is your first year or 30th year, this is everybody’s first year. This has never been done, and you can’t tell underneath my mask, but I’m smiling and everybody in these buildings are smiling, too. They are very excited to see their children and grow them from where they are now to where they’ll be at the end of the school year,” said Robert Chapman with CPSD.

There is also a new traffic pattern at the elementary schools in Clinton.

